Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 712,241 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 326.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HSBC by 21.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

