Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $120.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.44.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 164,439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

