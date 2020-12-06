Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DESP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Despegar.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

DESP stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

