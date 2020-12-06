Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,170. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

