DA Davidson Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

