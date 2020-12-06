CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

