CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $200.00 at FBN Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by FBN Securities from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.04.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

