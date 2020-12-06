CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.04.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.26 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $168.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $203,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $132,316,246. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $501,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

