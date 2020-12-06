Critical Comparison: Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) versus Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bank and Allegiance Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.56%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 25.73% N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares 17.69% 6.00% 0.80%

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northeast Bank pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northeast Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bank and Allegiance Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $96.87 million 2.10 $22.74 million $2.53 8.89 Allegiance Bancshares $246.33 million 2.84 $52.96 million $2.57 13.32

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

