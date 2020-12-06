Critical Analysis: SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get SOHO China alerts:

SOHO China has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.6% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOHO China and Kennedy-Wilson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 4.18 $226.70 million $3.12 5.39

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOHO China and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson 19.52% 22.05% 4.10%

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 49 million square feet of property, including 29,705 multifamily rental units; and 22.0 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.