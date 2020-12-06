Critical Analysis: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 10.59% 5.06% 2.31% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ormat Technologies and Centrica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centrica 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Ormat Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Centrica.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Centrica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 5.71 $88.10 million $1.46 52.29 Centrica $28.95 billion 0.12 -$1.31 billion $0.37 6.52

Ormat Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrica. Centrica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Centrica on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic (PV), and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar PV, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage and Management Services segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating and cooling systems and related appliances, as well as offers maintenance/breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides liquefied natural gas vessel chartering services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 26.2 million customers under the British Gas, Bord GÃ¡is, Direct Energy, and Hive brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.