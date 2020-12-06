Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.43.

CEQP opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

