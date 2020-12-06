Credit Suisse Group Raises National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$76.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.94.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$71.84 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.56. The firm has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

