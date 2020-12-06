Credit Suisse Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $180.75 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $135,845.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,113.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.