Cowen Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $55.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

LUV opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

