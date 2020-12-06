CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lowered CoreLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.82.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CoreLogic will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

