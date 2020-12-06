Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORE stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

