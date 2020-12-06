Contrasting Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) & Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Taiwan Liposome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Merus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Liposome and Merus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome 0 0 2 0 3.00 Merus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Taiwan Liposome currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.20%. Merus has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Taiwan Liposome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taiwan Liposome is more favorable than Merus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Liposome and Merus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome $6.99 million 22.93 -$27.00 million ($0.82) -5.27 Merus $31.13 million 15.93 -$55.15 million ($2.33) -7.32

Taiwan Liposome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Liposome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Liposome and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome -1,514.38% -129.25% -66.73% Merus -295.98% -78.70% -36.12%

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Liposome has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merus beats Taiwan Liposome on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site. The company provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its lead product candidate is TLC599, an intraarticular injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP), which is in Phase III trial for knee osteoarthritis pain. The company's product candidates also comprises TLC590, a non-opioid BioSeizer formulation of the API ropivacaine that is in Phase II clinical trial for post-surgical pain management; TLC399, a multilamellar and multivesicular BioSeizer formulation of DSP, which is in Phase II clinical trial for ophthalmology indications; and TLC178, an API that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial to treat rhabdomyosarcoma. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing MCLA-117 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; and MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, its research and development stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129, which is being developed in collaboration with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd; MCLA-145, which is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation; and clinical programs to explore potential combination therapies or indication. Merus N.V. has collaboration with Caris Life Sciences to detect NRG1 fusions in cancer patients. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

