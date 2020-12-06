Contrasting Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safeplus International and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76%

This table compares Safeplus International and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air $1.39 million 70.12 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.67

Safeplus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air.

Volatility & Risk

Safeplus International has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Safeplus International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safeplus International and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeplus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.14%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Safeplus International.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Safeplus International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of medical equipment, inventions, and technologies. It offers magnetic resonance imaging compatibility, MRI safety testing, and patents. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch and Michael L. Weiner on August 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

