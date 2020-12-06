Contrasting Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.88 Atlas $1.13 billion 2.19 $439.10 million $0.78 14.69

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 168.37%. Atlas has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.56%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Atlas.

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

