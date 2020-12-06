Contrasting GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 26.25 -$955,050.00 ($0.05) -371.00 Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.49 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A Miller Industries 4.36% 11.17% 7.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenPower Motor and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Summary

Miller Industries beats GreenPower Motor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

