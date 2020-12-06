Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $12.83 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.