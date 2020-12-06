Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Ocwen Financial worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 198.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OCN opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $249.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

