Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $208,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 225.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,646 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 81.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.