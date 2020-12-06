Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $149,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

GLNG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 68.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

