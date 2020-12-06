Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 967,642 Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 967,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of QEP Resources worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 125.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

