Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,069 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,069 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

