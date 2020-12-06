Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 24,167 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,167 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

CTMX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

