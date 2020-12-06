Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,869 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.38.

ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

