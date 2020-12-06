Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,072 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cooper-Standard worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $41.13 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.18.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

