Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,205,180 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205,180 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of TransGlobe Energy worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.67. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

