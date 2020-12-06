Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 89,526 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after buying an additional 2,298,294 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after buying an additional 632,779 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. ValuEngine cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE MBT opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

