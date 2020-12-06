Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 48.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $393.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,637 shares of company stock worth $228,500. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

