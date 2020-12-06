Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 21,630 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABR opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

