Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 104,683 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,683 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Galiano Gold worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Galiano Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GAU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $3.00 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.62.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

