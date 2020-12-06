Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Despegar.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Despegar.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DESP opened at $12.18 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

