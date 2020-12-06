Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $28.36 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

