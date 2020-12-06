Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $185,000 Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

