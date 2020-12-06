Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $160,000 Investment in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

