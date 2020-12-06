Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

AGTC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

