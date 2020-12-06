Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $266,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

HZO stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Insiders sold 49,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.