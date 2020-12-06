Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $226,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,549,000 after buying an additional 76,661 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 45,986 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:HDB opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

