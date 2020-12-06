Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $215,000 in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 65.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NPK opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $632.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.70. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.