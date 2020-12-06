Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hooker Furniture as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 39.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $32.59 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $387.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $130.54 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

