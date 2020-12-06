Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $177,000 in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in REV Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $628.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.74 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

