Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $275,000 Holdings in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Phoenix New Media worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 162,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

FENG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Phoenix New Media Limited has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

