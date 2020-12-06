Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $240,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,557.38 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,577.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,733.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,356.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

