Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $228,000 Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 690,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 715,791 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 772,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

