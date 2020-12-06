Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valhi were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of VHI opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.12. Valhi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.30). Valhi had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

