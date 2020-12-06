Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $176,000 Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 47.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 10.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.42. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.